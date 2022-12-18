Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

