Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.