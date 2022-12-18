Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28.

