Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 441 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.