Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,719. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.