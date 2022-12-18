Cosmos Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00053078 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $54.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022096 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

