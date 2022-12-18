Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 715,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 401,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 635,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,476. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.