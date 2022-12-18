CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 24,253,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,134. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

