Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 6th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,209. The company has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.02 and a 200 day moving average of $501.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

