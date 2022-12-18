CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. 31,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,711. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CPS Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

