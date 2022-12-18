Credit Suisse Group Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $165.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.70.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.