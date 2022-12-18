Critical Contrast: Arcellx (ACLX) & The Competition

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) is one of 273 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arcellx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcellx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 8 0 3.00 Arcellx Competitors 839 3781 10635 157 2.66

Arcellx currently has a consensus target price of $43.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 76.88%. Given Arcellx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arcellx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -68.99% -42.26% Arcellx Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcellx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A -$64.97 million -0.72 Arcellx Competitors $754.50 million $143.06 million -0.35

Arcellx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arcellx peers beat Arcellx on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

