Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.77 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $8.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021743 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

