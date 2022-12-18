Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $327,675.21 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

