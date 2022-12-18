CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CS Disco Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LAW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 487,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CS Disco

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.