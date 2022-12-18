CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 492,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CURO Group Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE CURO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 192,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $214.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CURO Group by 217.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

