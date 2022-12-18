Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

CW stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $165.35. 668,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,380. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.41.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.