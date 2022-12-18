CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

