DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DALS remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 376,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 278,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 304,492 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

