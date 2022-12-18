Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,357.0 days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Daicel has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.