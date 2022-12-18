Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,357.0 days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Daicel has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $6.56.
Daicel Company Profile
