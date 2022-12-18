Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. 4,464,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,849. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,556.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 207,260 shares worth $15,736,782. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 240.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

