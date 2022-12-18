DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $3.20 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $102.30 million and $70,085.09 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00019120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,961,071 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.21247801 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $114,804.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

