Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.51 million and $1.82 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

