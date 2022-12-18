DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 67.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $32.99 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00116850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00202060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038869 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,798 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

