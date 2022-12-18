Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 1,673,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

