Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.33 billion-$54.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.07 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

