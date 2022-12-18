Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $62.87 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.06 or 0.05305875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00487259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.99 or 0.28870306 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.