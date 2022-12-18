Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

DRMA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,840,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

