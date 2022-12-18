Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of DSGN opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $489.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

