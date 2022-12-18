Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,160 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

