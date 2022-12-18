Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,160 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.
Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
