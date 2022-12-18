Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
