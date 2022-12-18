Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

