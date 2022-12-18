Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Shares of FANG traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,724,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

