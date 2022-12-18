DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $127.00 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $127.00 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00382022 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023810 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00860094 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00094821 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00609829 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00269936 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,880,299,320 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
