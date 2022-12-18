Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 312,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,967. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.