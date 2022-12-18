Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $248.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.