Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of DLPN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 32,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,621. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
