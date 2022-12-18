Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $561,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.