Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $649,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

