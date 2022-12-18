Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.