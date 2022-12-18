Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGICA. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $452.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,396.40. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,571,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,020,414.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $281,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,302 shares of company stock worth $1,906,641 and have sold 107,294 shares worth $1,630,171. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

