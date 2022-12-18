Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,396.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $45,621.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $45,621.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $117,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,641 and have sold 107,294 shares valued at $1,630,171. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Donegal Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.