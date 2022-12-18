Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

DOV opened at $133.48 on Thursday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

