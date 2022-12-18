DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

About DRDGOLD

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 521,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.