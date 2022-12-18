DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 334,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,914,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DSS alerts:

Institutional Trading of DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

DSS Stock Performance

DSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 407,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 109.41% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About DSS

(Get Rating)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.