Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Sells $44,793.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ducommun Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $2,905,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 295.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

