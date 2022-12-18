dYdX Price Down 13% This Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $78.93 million and $27.81 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00008457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

