Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,528.7 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DYNDF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

