DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 796,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 405,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $307.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.35. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DZS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DZS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DZS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DZS by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

