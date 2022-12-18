E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,803,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 4,401,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,339.0 days.

E.On Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENAKF remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

