EAC Price Hits $0.0769 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $23.08 million and $29,950.01 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00384937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07875827 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,590.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

